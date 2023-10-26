YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced on Thursday that beginning on Sunday, Oct. 29 there will be lane restrictions on southbound Interstate 83 between Exit 19 (Route 462/Market Street) and Exit 22 (Route 181/N. George Street).

The lane restrictions will be in place so work can be performed to repair the bridge deck structure that spans Codorus Creek and Loucks Mill Road.

Work will begin on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. and finish around 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

The northbound direction should be completed tonight and work will continue for three to five nights, according to PennDOT.

During work hours there will be a single lane restriction on Interstate 83.

PennDOT asks motorists to use caution and be alert when driving through the work zone.