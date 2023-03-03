HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular retro arcade named Timeline Arcade recently announced that it will be opening a new location in Hanover, Pa. in the coming months.

Timeline Arcade is owned and operated by Brandon Spencer, who opened the very first Timeline Arcade in Hanover about 12 years ago. According to Spencer, about five years following his first location, he opened another Timeline Arcade in York on 54 West Market Street, which became the largest retro arcade in Central Pa.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The York-based Timeline Arcade has about 350 games for guests to chose from, which includes:

Pinball machines

Shooting games

Retro games

Racing games and a lot more!

Like many other small business owners, Spencer came on hard times during the 2020 pandemic, and hard decisions needed to be made regarding the survival of Timeline Arcade. This led Spencer to close his original, second floor Hanover location on 22 Carlisle Street, in order to save his massive arcade in York.

Now that time has passed, Spencer is ready to rebuild what was lost – recently, after negotiations with the landlord, he re-acquired his original space in Hanover, except this time around, Timeline Arcade will be on the first floor of the building on 22 Carlisle Street.

According to Spencer, in addition to reopening his Hanover location, he plans to reimagine the theme of the arcade as well.

“This time around we are taking a different route,” Spencer stated. “we want to make it look like a 70’s and 80’s themed arcade.”

The reimagined, old school-style arcade will initially be made up of 50 to 60 old school arcade games, though Spencer says that will eventually grow to 100 games.

One thing that makes Timeline Arcade stand out from many others is there free to play model – you don’t need any coins to play the individual games – once you make an upfront payment you are free to play whatever you want, for as long as you want!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Spencer, Timeline Arcade is “affordable fun” – a phrase which is represented in their rates:

1 hour of play = $10 per person (each additional 1/2 hour is $5)

= $10 per person (each additional 1/2 hour is $5) All Day Pass = $25 per person

Spencer plans to open the new arcade at some point in the late Summer, early Fall 2023.

“Its awesome [reopening the Hanover arcade], I am excited and scared at the same time,” Spencer said.

Timeline Arcade’s York location’s hours of operation are:

Sundays – Thursdays // 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

According to Spencer, he plans to hire additional staff members at the start of the Summer, if you are interested in applying you can send an email to timelinearcade@gmail.com.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.