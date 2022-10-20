YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Latino civil rights groups filed a lawsuit in federal district court this week against York County’s board of elections for what they say is its failure to provide Spanish-language materials and assistance as required by the Voting Rights Act.

The case was filed on behalf of CASA and Puerto Rican voters, and it is trying to remove English-only barriers for Puerto Ricans who reside in York County, according to a release from CASA, LatinoJustice PRLDEF, and Dechert LLP.

Maria del Carmen Gutierrez, CASA’s senior director of membership, said in a statement, “The county’s refusal to give them the help voters are entitled to effectively suppresses the vote.”

The suit calls for the board of elections to “honor its obligation to provide Spanish-language ballots, election materials and assistance to voters in the county,” according to the release. The groups are also seeking a preliminary injunction ordering the board of elections to provide Spanish sample ballots and to offer signage and training for poll workers on the rights of Spanish-speaking voters, the release says.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the release, voters who are not fluent in English have said that they struggled to understand English ballots and instructions to request mail-in ballots or have been unable to find poll workers or people at the board of elections office who could help them in Spanish.

In a statement, York County said:

“York County has engaged in discussions with CASA and LantinoJustice over the last several months in an effort to understand their concerns about our election process. Yet, we have not been served with or provided a courtesy copy of any court filing and only learned about the possibility of a lawsuit through media inquiries. We have searched the federal court docket and have been unable to find any lawsuit filed against York County. We look forward to defending any claims that might be made in the future and have no ability to comment further about pending litigation, much less litigation about which we have not been notified.”

abc27 will have more on this story on Thursday evening. Check back for updates.