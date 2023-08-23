YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – September is National Suicide Prevention month.

In an effort to raise awareness for mental health a Midstate non-profit is asking community members to light up the community purple.

Purple symbolizes hope, support and encouragement for those who are struggling with mental health issues.

“I’m like, we got to do something to give people a sense of hope. And I walked in from outside walking my dog, and I look up and I had a blue light for law enforcement. I said, ‘You know what? We switch around light bulbs all year for breast cancer, for military, for law enforcement. Why not do a purple light bulb, which is one of the suicide awareness and prevention colors?’” said Building Bridges for Brianna co-founder and president Matt Dorgan.

Dorgan lost his daughter, Brianna Dorgan, of Dallastown, York County to suicide in 2020 at the age of 15.

“Brianna always had one in her window of our house. And it was one of the things, that was the last thing I turned off as we were moving out of the house and neighbors were coming up and saying, man, we really miss seeing that light. We always felt safe,” said Dorgan.

That’s when Dorgan started the initiative, “Light up the community purple for mental health” through his non-profit, Building Bridges for Brianna.

“By having that purple light bulb out, it shows them people are behind them in their fight against mental health. So, if they’re struggling, they know that’s a safe place. I can go there and ask for help,” said Dorgan.

Ken Knepper had a purple light outside his house in York County year around before he moved.

One evening in September of 2021. Knepper said a man was on his way to end his life, when he saw the purple light outside his house.

“At 2 o’clock in the morning someone came to my door and said is that a suicide bulb and I said yes, and he said I need help and we got him help…. You’re not alone. Don’t give up. And that there is someone out there that cares about you,” said Mental Illness educator Ken Knepper.

If you or someone you know is in crisis. You can call or text the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.