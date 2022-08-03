YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A heat emergency has been declared for York County due to high temperatures in the next few days.
Senior centers are opening their doors as cooling centers for residents ages 60 and above, who may not be able to beat the heat at their residence.
Below is a list of senior centers that will be cooling centers during the heatwave.
- Crispus Attucks Association
- 605 South Duke Street, York, PA 17401-3111
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- (717) 848-3610
- Delta Area Senior Center
- 5 Pendyrus Street – Suite 1, Delta, PA 17314
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- (717) 456-5753
- Dillsburg Senior Activity Center
- 1 North Second Street. Dillsburg, PA 17019
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- (717) 432-2216
- Golden Connections Community Center
- 20-C Gotham Place, Red Lion, PA 17356
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- (717) 244-7229
- Heritage Senior Center
- 3700-4 Davidsburg Road, Dover, PA 17315
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- (717) 292-7471
- Red Land Senior Center
- 736 Wyndamere Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- (717) 938-4649
- September House
- 1251 West King Street, York, PA 17404
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- (717) 848-4417
- South Central York County Senior Center
- 150 East Main Street, New Freedom, PA 17349-9750
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.
- (717) 235-6060
- Stewartstown Senior Center
- 26 S. Main Street, Stewartstown, PA 17363
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- (717) 993-3488
- Susquehanna Area Senior Center
- 2427 Craley Road, Wrightsville, PA 17368
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- (717) 244-0340
- White Rose Senior Center
- 27 South Broad Street, York, PA 17403
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- (717) 843-9704
- Windy Hill on the Campus
- 1472 Roth’s Church Road, Suite 103, Spring Grove, PA 17362
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- (717) 225-0733
- Yorktown Senior Center
- 509 Pacific Avenue, York, PA 17404
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30- 2:30 p.m.
- (717) 854-0693
