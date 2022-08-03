YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A heat emergency has been declared for York County due to high temperatures in the next few days.

Senior centers are opening their doors as cooling centers for residents ages 60 and above, who may not be able to beat the heat at their residence.

Below is a list of senior centers that will be cooling centers during the heatwave.

Crispus Attucks Association 605 South Duke Street, York, PA 17401-3111 Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (717) 848-3610



Delta Area Senior Center 5 Pendyrus Street – Suite 1, Delta, PA 17314 Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. (717) 456-5753



Dillsburg Senior Activity Center 1 North Second Street. Dillsburg, PA 17019 Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (717) 432-2216



Golden Connections Community Center 20-C Gotham Place, Red Lion, PA 17356 Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (717) 244-7229



Heritage Senior Center 3700-4 Davidsburg Road, Dover, PA 17315 Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (717) 292-7471



Red Land Senior Center 736 Wyndamere Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339 Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (717) 938-4649



September House 1251 West King Street, York, PA 17404 Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (717) 848-4417



South Central York County Senior Center 150 East Main Street, New Freedom, PA 17349-9750 Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. (717) 235-6060



Stewartstown Senior Center 26 S. Main Street, Stewartstown, PA 17363 Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (717) 993-3488



Susquehanna Area Senior Center 2427 Craley Road, Wrightsville, PA 17368 Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (717) 244-0340



White Rose Senior Center 27 South Broad Street, York, PA 17403 Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (717) 843-9704



Windy Hill on the Campus 1472 Roth’s Church Road, Suite 103, Spring Grove, PA 17362 Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (717) 225-0733



Yorktown Senior Center 509 Pacific Avenue, York, PA 17404 Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30- 2:30 p.m. (717) 854-0693

