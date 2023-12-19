YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Fortune-telling law prohibits a person from predicting someone’s future, including using tarot cards. It’s a third-degree misdemeanor.

“I was shocked that this law still on the books in Pennsylvania, you know, it was first written in 1861, and it reads like it was written in 1861,” said Attorney Alexa Gervasi from Kraus Jenkins.

In October, Hanover Police Chief Chad Martin stopped by The Serpent’s Key, a fortune telling shop owned by Beck Lawrence.

Martin saw an ad in a newsletter.

“Beck shared with me what happened… the chief of police, you know, threatening Beck with $2,500 in fines and up to a year in jail. For each time, Beck reads tarot cards in exchange for money. And I was just absolutely appalled,” said Gervasi.

Beck then hired Pittsburgh Attorney Gervasi.

Gervasi says enforcing this law violates the first amendment right to free speech and the 14th amendment.

“The government can’t put in place arbitrary barriers to pursue your work, to, to earn a living. And that is exactly what this statute does,” says Gervasi.

Gervasi says she called the borough and the police.

“We made a very simple request. We said, government, please just confirm that you are not going to enforce this law against Bec,k that Beck can operate their business as they see fit,” said Gervasi.

Gervasi says the borough refused, so they’re moving ahead with a lawsuit and abolishing the law.

“There’s no reason for this law to still be here,” said Gervasi.

Gervasi says they are still in the process of exploring the exact claims they want to bring and in which court. We tried to contact Hanover’s Police Chief but did not hear back.

