YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday coming up, local business owners are already offering deals.

Belmont Bean Company in York is branching out beyond coffee. It has a discount on new handmade candles. The manager said when all the major retailers are drowning us in deals, his staff counts on the community this time of the year

“Everything that we do is handcrafted from our pastries to our coffees to our candles,” manager Brandy Criswell said. “Everything’s handcrafted. Everything supports our small business and other small businesses as well.”

Belmont Bean is also providing coffee for a Thanksgiving meal event which will take place at Union Lutheran Church on Wednesday at 1 p.m.