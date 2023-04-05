YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Junior Achievement of South Central Pennsylvania, a program that teaches grade school students about manufacturing, is set to receive $100,000 in grant money from the state.

The funding will go towards a training program where fifth and sixth graders learn about manufacturing jobs and run a mock city for a day called “Biz-Town.”

According to state officials, they hope the program inspires students to take interest in manufacturing careers.

“The need is present, past, and future, so yes, creating that pipeline so that we have it geared up in place as we have individuals who are setting to retire. Making sure that we don’t lose that institutional knowledge,” said Gwen Ross from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Around 10,000 students will go through the program this year.