YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two local lawmakers got a crash course on the importance of training workers of the future.

State Reps. Joe D’Orsie and Mike Jones, who both represent York County, toured the York County School of Technology this week.

The tour aimed to help lawmakers better understand the need for trained workers in manufacturing and technical medical fields.

“I recently become aware of that. In many accounts, it is the top-rated technical school in the state,” D’Orsie said. “I think it’s important to educate the public on shortages we have.”

“These are high-paying jobs, good jobs, and the training to step into those careers is right here at York Tech,” said

Manufacturing is York County’s number one industry.