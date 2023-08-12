YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A local teen is giving back to other kids her age with a back-to-school drive.

Emily Bookhamer created Emily’s Care Closet and asks other teens what they need for the start of the school year.

Backpacks filled with new school supplies, clothing, and personal care items were handed out this morning at Saint Matthews Church in York County.

Emily says she wants kids her age to feel their best for the new school year.

Bookhamer said, “I started this because I wanted teens my age to be able to go to school with a brand new outfit and a new backpack to feel confident because it’s nice to go back to school with something new and fresh like everyone else does.”

The backpacks are given to kids in five counties. This was the second annual back-to-school drive.