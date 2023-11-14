YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A hip-hop artist who also made many appearances on the big screen will be in York County and tickets go on sale soon.

The Atlanta native Ludacris will be making an appearance at the 2024 York State Fair, according to a post on Facebook. He will be joined by DJ Infamous.

The artist is best known for the hits “Southern Hospitality,” “Stand Up,” and “Rollout,” as well as being featured in Justin Beiber’s hit song “Baby,” and Taio Cruz’s “Break Your Heart.” He has had seven top-10 records along with five platinum albums and eight singles that also went platinum.

The performance is scheduled for July 26, and is expected to kick off at 8 p.m. Tickets will range from $33 to $48 and will be available for purchase on Nov. 17, according to the post.

Ludacris is also known for his role in the Fast and Furious franchise where he made his debut in 2 Fast 2 Furious as Taj Parker, and he became one of the more loved characters in the franchise.

Other artists who are scheduled to perform at the York State Fair include Kane Brown and Lainey Wilson. More information about the fair can be found on its website.