YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A mailbox outside a local post office was broken into sometime over the weekend and police are looking for the suspect.

Someone managed to pry open the outside drop box at the Shrewsbury Post Office and it is likely that they managed to make off with people’s mail, Southern York Regional Police said.

The incident happened sometime between Saturday, July 22, at noon and Monday, July 24, at 6:30 a.m., police said.

The theft is under investigation and anyone with information can contact police at 717-235-3944.