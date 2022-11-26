SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Springettsbury Township have arrested a man that allegedly assaulted a woman during a home invasion on Saturday, Nov. 26.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a home invasion on Brindlewood Way at 7:02 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An investigation revealed that a man entered an apartment and allegedly assaulted a woman. The man was then taken into custody and taken to Central Booking. Charges were completed for arraignment, police noted.

Police have also stated that this was not a random incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time