SPRINGETSBURRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after stabbing a woman at the Walmart on East Market Street in Springetsburry Township, York County, on Saturday, Sept. 3.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on 2801 East Market Street at 2:08 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. It was reported that a woman was stabbed by a man in the checkout area.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Upon arrival, the man was taken into custody without incident. The woman was taken to York Hospital for treatment of her non-life threatening injuries. The investigation concluded that the two individuals did not know each other and that this was a random act of violence.

Police charged 30-year-old Jerod Coty with several counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Coty was denied bail and was taken to York County Prison.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Springettsbury Township Police Department.