YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after they crashed into a tractor that was pulling a manure spreader in York County.

The York County Coroner said that 68-year-old Lester Stewart, 68, of Fawn Township, tried to drive around the tractor but he ended up clipping the spreader around 8:45 p.m. along the 300 block of Marstellar Road in Hopewell Township.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they rushed Stewart to the hospital where he later died Saturday, Dec. 2, just before midnight, the coroner stated in a news release. His cause of death is from blunt force injuries and the manner was ruled to be accidental.

It was noted in the release that Lester was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash is under Pennsylvania State Police investigation.

The road conditions at the time of the crash were reportedly foggy.