DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man has died after after a fatal motorcycle crash in York County on August 30.

According to the York County Coroner, the man was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Park Street in Dover Township when another vehicle reportedly backed out of a driveway hitting him and throwing him onto the roadway.

The coroner said the man was unresponsive after the crash and resuscitation efforts were initiated.

The man was then transported to Wellspan York Hospital, where the coroner says he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at approximately 6:57 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, September 1 at 10 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania.