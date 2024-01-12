YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man died almost two weeks after he was hit by a vehicle in York County, the county’s coroner’s office says.

Clarence Lehr, 79, of Manchester Borough, died eleven days after he was hospitalized at WellSpan York Hospital when a vehicle hit him on Dec. 30, the coroner’s office said in a report.

York County Regional Police got a report around 1:18 p.m. that Lehr was hit by a vehicle after he walked onto a street in the area of 112 N. Main Street. Lehr stepped in front of a vehicle that was heading north and was hit. When first responders arrived, he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Lehr died at the hospital Wednesday, the report states. His cause of death is ruled to be from “multiple blunt-force trauma due to pedestrian struck by vehicle,” the report states.

The driver was not at fault because they could not avoid hitting Lehr, the coroner’s office says, so there will be no charges filed.

There is no scheduled autopsy.