FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 25 year-old-man died Wednesday night in a crash in Fawn Township.

The York County Coroner Office said they were dispatched for a reported fatality in a single vehicle crash on Bryansville Road at about 7:47 p.m.

The coroner’s office said the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and came to a rest against a grain silo along side the road.

The coroner said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene at about 8:50 p.m.. His name will be released pending family notification. No other passengers or vehicles were involved.

No autopsy will be conducted but a routine toxicology was obtained.