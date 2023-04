NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident in York County on Thursday, April 6.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), at around 9:15 p.m., PSP was dispatched to a single motorcycle crash. The man was traveling northbound on Winterstown Road when he stuck a metal utility box on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The man was then taken to a local hospital by EMS where he later succumbed to his injuries.