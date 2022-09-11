This story has been updated with new information from York City Police

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police say a man is in critical condition at an area hospital after a Sunday morning shooting.

Police, who previously reported and later corrected their statement saying the victim died, responded to the shooting in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue around 3:26 p.m.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

There is no word at this time if any arrests have been made, however, detectives are investigating this shooting.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Anyone with information about this incident should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. Tips can be anonymous.

The York City Police Department says they apologize for their earlier error in reporting the victim’s death.