YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was killed around midnight on Wednesday in a shooting in York City, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office was dispatched at 12:04 a.m. on Dec. 7 to the 100 block of S. Belvidere Avenue in York for a shooting with a reported fatality.

According to the coroner’s office, the adult male victim was reportedly found dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene at 12:33 a.m. on Dec. 7, the coroner’s office said.

The York City Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide, the coroner’s office noted.

The cause and manner of death will be released pending an autopsy and notification of the victim’s family, according to the coroner’s office. The man’s name has not yet been released.