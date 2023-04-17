DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a teenager in a school parking lot.

According to police, on April 16 a group of teenagers was at the South Elementary School parking lot when they noticed a child riding a bike. The teens told police they asked the kid to stay away from their car and the child left.

Police say five minutes later an adult in a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup carrying motorcycles arrived angry at how the teens spoke to the boy.

According to police, the man punched one of the teens in the face before leaving the parking lot.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.