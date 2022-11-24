YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area.

“That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want to be a place they can come and find a little glimmer of hope that maybe kicks off that situation that’s necessary for them to continue on,” CEO of Lifepath Christian Ministries Norman Humbert said.

So far this year, Lifepath has served over 60,000 meals to people in York County who experience hunger and homelessness.