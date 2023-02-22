MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men allegedly bought over $700 worth of cigarettes from a Rutter’s in York County and used fraudulent digital coupons, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

The theft took place on Jan. 13, 2023, at the Rutter’s on North George Street in Manchester Township.

Courtesy of the Northern York County Regional Police Department

Courtesy of the Northern York County Regional Police Department

Courtesy of the Northern York County Regional Police Department

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

The cashier scanned the fraudulent digital coupons, which were “buy one get one free” for Newport cigarettes, on the suspects’ cell phones.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the picture is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.com.