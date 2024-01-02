YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new small-quantity metal supplier is opening its doors in York County.

A new Metal Supermarkets franchise location made its official debut earlier today on Tuesday, January 2.

The new Metal Supermarkets in York, located at 908 Roosevelt Avenue, is owned and operated by franchisees Henry and Michelle Dow. According to the company, the Dow’s are also long-time owners of a Metal Supermarkets in Maryland, which they opened about 12 years ago.

“I am thrilled to unveil our second store that will provide high-quality metals to professionals, hobbyists and businesses in the York area,” Henry Dow said. “Our team is committed to providing superior customer service and the widest selection of metals and services that will meet the diverse needs of customers. Our team of six employees is ready to provide the metal they need quickly with same-day pickup or local delivery.”

The York-based Metal Supermarkets is going to offer more than 8,000 different types, shapes, and grades of metal, which can be cut to each customer’s specifications. This new location will be a metal supplier for local manufacturers, machinists, maintenance and repair, artists, hobbyists, tool and die shops, and a lot more.

Specifically, the company specializes in the sale and distribution of hot and cold rolled steel, aluminum, stainless, copper, brass, and more.

“Our product is metal, but our passion has always been our customer service and providing businesses, homeowners and hobbyists with solutions to their metal needs,” Stephen Schober, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets said. “Our team has been impressed with the drive and commitment that Henry and Michelle Dow have displayed as they move ahead to get York’s Metal Supermarkets store open to serve other essential businesses in the community.”

Metal Supermarkets says that they are the world’s largest supplier of small-quantity metals. To date, the company has more than 120 brick-and-mortar stores across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.