YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate community has a graffiti problem, with dozens popping up all over the city. Which is not a good thing. But the fact that the city is able to focus on graffiti and stop it, is a different story.

All of the damage occurred in Downtown York. Police say that it was caused by a 17-year-old boy from Dallastown. City and county leaders announced his arrest on Tuesday morning.

They say he “tagged” more than 100 different pieces of property around the city of York. Twenty-six different victims which include residents, the city itself, businesses, and churches. Officials say that all of this caused $27,000 in damages.

Police Commissioner Mike Muldrow says that the fact that the department and the people it serves are able to focus on graffiti rather than violent crime is a good sign.

“We have been pushing and preaching this message of redemption, that if you will let us help you, we’ll help you. We’d rather work with you and help you and get you out of the streets and off the community rather than lock you up, and man, they are listening and we are seeing dramatic results because of it,” Muldrow said.

The York County District Attorney’s office will be charging the boy as a juvenile.