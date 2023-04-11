YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A CNC grinder and robotics automation systems manufacturer in West Manchester Township recently unveiled its newly expanded facility.

Back in January 2022, Weldon Solutions announced plans to expand its production shop and warehouse. The expansion, which was done by H&H General Excavating, was found to be necessary due to increased customer demand, according to Weldon Solutions.

It should also be noted that the expansion will help Weldon Solutions facilitate new product demand and additional team growth.

This project expanded Weldon Solutions’ production shop and its warehouse by an additional 18,000 square feet, and another 3,000 square feet was also added for its offices.

As a result of the expansion project, the facility now totals 61,000 square feet in size.

Inside look at Weldon Solutions’ expanded facility

The expansion of Weldon Solutions facility was completed in March 2023.

“We are excited to have completed this major expansion, which increases our capacity and ability to provide more grinders and automation solutions to keep up with growing demand from our customers,” President of Weldon Solutions Travis Gentzler said. “With this additional space, we will be able to fill more orders for our high-quality grinder and robotic automation systems.”

Weldon Solutions expanded facility is located at 425 East Berlin Road.