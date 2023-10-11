YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The war in Israel could give new urgency to a Midstate military contractor training plan that was already underway.

Precision Custom Components in York makes machinery for the defense industry by supporting shipbuilding, for example.

On Wednesday, local and state leaders announced a half-million-dollar state grant that unlocks another $5,000,000 dollars in federal money to train skilled workers.

“With everything going on these days, in the last few days, it’s becoming critically important that we keep to the mission, support national defense, and have our manufacturing base be able to deliver on their contracts,” York Manufacturer’s Association member Tom Palisin said.

“These are careers that can last a lifetime where there’s advancement, there’s high wages, there are skills to learn, advancement to be seen,” Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Rick Siger said.

Precision Custom Components has about 125 skilled workers and hopes to grow to 200.