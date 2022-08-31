LOGANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager confessed to stealing over $29,000 worth of lottery books from a Rutter’s convenience store in Loganville, York County.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, (PSP), on Friday, Aug. 26, troopers were dispatched to Rutter’s in regards to a theft. During the investigation, it was discovered that a 19-year-old stole approximately $29,200 worth of lottery books over the span of two months.

The 19-year-old subsequently confessed to the theft during an interview at the State Police barracks in York.

Troopers are still investigating the incident at this time.