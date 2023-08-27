YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Historic Glen Theatre in York County was built in 1913 as an opera house and started showing movies in the 1930s.

Abigail Lipka grew up in Glen Rock and went to the theatre as a little girl.

“I got to see movies a lot here with my dad and my mom, of course, but my dad mostly. And we always loved the, the facility,” said The Historic Glen Theatre owner Abigail Lipka.

But it closed because it was too much money for the current owners to convert from film to digital.

“The upstairs has been closed since 2013. That was when he last showed, the last movie that was ‘Sing” Fun fact,” said Lipka.

Last December, Lipka went to the owner and asked if she could buy it and she did in January 2023.

“Just really have it be a community space and give back to the community because it brought so many of us so much joy all through our childhoods and that’s been apparent to me. And Fred did a huge job about that, about keeping it affordable and open to the community. And, and I just want to bring that back,” said Lipka.

Lipka wants to host community events and her ideas are endless.

“Like Trivia Night, Dungeon and Dragon campaigns, Laser Tag, AA meetings, other community events, live theater…. and I’ll continue showing movies here,” said Lipka.

To make her vision a reality, Lipka needs $1.5 million.

“To get all the plasterwork repaired, the roof repaired, and then bring it up to code so that we can safely hold all these events. So, like putting in a sprinkler system and smoke alarms and then putting in kind of maybe some more fun things like a commercial kitchen,” said Lipka. Lipka plans to host fundraising events and apply for grants to help with the funding.

