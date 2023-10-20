YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced on Friday that starting next week there will be milling and paving operations that will cause nighttime traffic restrictions at North George Street and Interstate 83.

From Sunday, October 22, to Thursday, October 28 the ramp from northbound Interstate 83 to North George Street will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. and lane restrictions will be in place on North George Street from the Interstate 83 bridge at Exit 22 to Masonic Drive from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

PennDOT asks travelers to proceed north on Interstate 83 to Exit 24 (Emigsville), then head south on Interstate 83 to Exit 22.

PennDOT also asks motorists to use caution and obey work signs while traveling through the work area.