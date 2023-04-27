DOWNTOWN HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A modern American-style eatery that specializes in smash burgers will soon open its second location in the coming months.

Greer’s Burger Garage is owned and operated by a Spring Grove native and Head Chef, Ethan Greer. According to Greer, he opened his first-ever eating establishment back on June 7, 2020, called Taqueria el Camino, which is located at 81 West Canal Street in Dover, Pa.

Following success with his first eatery, Greer purchased a food truck in 2021, which he named the Lucky Money Cat. The purpose of purchasing the food truck was to allow Greer to test out different restaurant concepts to see what his customer base likes before growing it into a brick-and-mortar establishment.

“The Lucky Money Cat is a creative outlet for me to launch new restaurants and to see what works and what does not” Greer added.

Shortly after on April 15, 2022, Greer launched his debut Greer’s Burger Garage, which is located at 121 South Main Street in Dover, Pa. This classic American eatery specializes in making tasty, flavorful smash burgers topped with their signature ‘Garage Sauce’.

Greer’s Burger Garage also features hot dogs with chili, sandwiches, and their ‘Garage Fries’, which is a medley of tater tots, curley fries, sweet potato fries, crinkle cut fries, and waffle fries, according to their website,

To view Greer’s Burger Garage’s full menu, you can click here.

“We have a menu that is driven to make [Greer’s Burger Garage] our region’s burger chain,” Greer explained. “We want to be another burger option in the area that is ‘chef driven’.”

It should be noted that currently, Greer is exploring the possibility of franchising Greer’s Burger Garage in the future to aid with his plans of expansion.

The new Greer’s Burger Garage will be located in Downtown Hanover at a former car showroom, on 108 East Chestnut Street. According to Greer, the new 2,800-square-foot location will be two stories tall, and will feature a year-round upstairs roof deck, that features a garage door as the entrance.

Upon completion of the renovations, which are slated to start once necessary permits are received in the near future – the new Greer’s Burger Garage will be capable of seating upwards of 70 to 80 guests. According to Greer, he anticipates creating between 20 and 25 jobs once they open.

Currently, Greer’s Burger Garage is looking to hire a manager to be trained at their Dover location and then transfer to the new Hanover location once it’s opened. If you are interested in applying, you can click here.

According to Greer, he hopes to open the new eatery by the end of summer or early fall 2023.

“It feels incredible [to open soon], it may sound cliché but this is my dream,” Greer said. “To see something of this magnitude come to life is just everything I have ever wanted in my career – we are all very happy.”

Upon its grand opening, the new Greer’s Burger Garage could anticipate hours of operation similar to its Dover location, which are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.