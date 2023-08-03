YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A second-alarm house fire in Lower Windsor Township drew dozens of firefighters from multiple counties on Thursday.

Crews were called to the home along Hakes Hollow Road and Craley Road across from the township building at about 4:30 p.m.

Lower Windsor Township fire, photo via Lower Windsor Township Police

It took about 75 firefighters from York and surrounding counties to get the fire under control, the Craley Fire Department Chief said. It took crews about 30 minutes to control the blaze.

The fire started in a garage and worked its way to the home, the chief said. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Two people were displaced, according to the chief, but no one was injured.