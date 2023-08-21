YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Manchester Township in York County is scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Tuesday, August 22.

The York County Mosquito Disease Control Program will be conducting the spray at about 9 p.m., weather permitting.

Both residential and recreational areas will be sprayed using the product AquaDUET which will be applied at a rate of 0.75 oz./acre

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The spray was scheduled due to the detection of high populations of adult mosquitos capable of transmitting West Nile Virus in the area. Pending West Nile Virus test results may cancel the spray.

In the event of weather or other unexpected events, the spray will be rescheduled for Tuesday August 29.