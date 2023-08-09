FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Mosquito Disease Control Program is scheduled to conduct a truck-mounted ultra low volume mosquito adult control event in Fairview Township this week.

Both residential and recreational use areas will be sprayed for adult mosquitos.

Weather permitting, the control work will begin at about 9 p.m. or just after dusk on Thursday, Aug. 10.

This comes after populations of mosquitos capable of transmitting West Nile Virus were found in the area. Pending West Nile Virus test results may cancel the spray.

In the event of inclement weather, the spray will be rescheduled for August 14.