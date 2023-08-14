FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in York County have announced that a mosquito spraying event has been planned for Tuesday.

According to the county, The York County Mosquito Disease Control program will perform a mountain ultralow volume spraying event in Goldsboro and Newberry Township on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m.

The spraying is weather permitting. It is needed as the high populations of mosquitos capable of transmitting West Nile Virus have been detected in the area. The county states that pending West Nile Virus test results may cancel the event.

The product used will be AquaDUET applied at a rate of 0.75 oz./acre. This product is designed to provide quick knockdown and control of adult mosquitoes. The rain date for the spraying is on Tuesday, Aug. 22.