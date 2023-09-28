YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A York County mother who stabbed her young daughter will serve time in state prison.

Cierra Allen, 33, was sentenced Wednesday by Common Pleas Judge Gregory Snyder to serve up to a maximum of 16 years or a minimum of up to six years in state prison, the York County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Following her release from state prison, Allen will serve nine years on probation.

Police were called to York Hospital for a five-year-old who had serious injuries from being stabbed by her mother Allen, according to the charges filed. The kid was then flown to Hershey’s Children’s Hospital where she was in critical condition.

According to the DA’s Office, Allen pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Attempted homicide and another aggravated assault charge were dropped.