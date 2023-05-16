DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – -Police in York County say a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash on May 6 has died.
According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the 600 block of Rohlers Church Road in Dover Township. Police say around 11:17 a.m. a 58-year-old man from Wellsville was riding westbound on Rohlers Church Road.
Police that the man reported that he made an evasive maneuver to avoid hitting a squirrel.
Officers say the motorcyclist traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The man was then transported to York Hospital with extensive injuries. Then on May 15 at 5:30 p.m., the man died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.