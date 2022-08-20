YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash that closed both directions on US 30 in York County has become deadly

According to 511pa.com, the Multi-vehicle crash was on US 30 eastbound and westbound between HANOVER RD and TRINITY RD. All lanes in both directions were closed.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

No word on any injuries or fatalities related to the crash. However, The York County Coroner was called