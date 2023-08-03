YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Mosquito pools collected from Paradise Township, Fairview Township, Springettsbury Township, North Codorus Township, Hellam Township, Wellsville Borough, York City, and Spring Grove have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the County of York Mosquito Disease Control.

West Nile Virus is a potentially serious illness with symptoms such as:

fever

headache

body aches

joint pains

vomiting

diarrhea

rash

According to the County of York Mosquito Disease Control, as a precautionary measure, both the County of York and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are actively monitoring the mosquito activity in the affected areas.

Residents are asked to protect themselves and take precautions such as:

Use Insect Repellent

Stay Indoors during Dusk and Dawn

Cover Up Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks when outdoors

Eliminate Standing Water

Screen Windows and Doors

Residents are also asked to report any dead birds as this is an indicator of the West Nile Virus.

For more information about West Nile Virus, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection website or call the York County Mosquito Disease Control program at (717) 840-2375.

Cumberland County has also had multiple cases of West Nile Virus found in mosquito samples.