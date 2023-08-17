YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Arts Week 2023 is kicking off this weekend with the York Mural Festival, a celebration of the unveiling of 15 new murals in the Royal Square District.

The festival is a collaboration between Parliament Arts Organization, Royal Square District, and Sprocket Mural Works, and will feature 15 local, regional, and national artists’ work.

“We believe that art can change everything and this festival exemplifies just that,” Delia Pabon, executive director of The Parliament Arts Organization said.

Organizers say the addition of the murals will help brighten the Royal Square District and transform a parking lot into a Mural Park.

“The Royal Square District has transformed so much in the last decade, thanks to the efforts of so many. The Parliament is thankful to exist and thrive in such a vibrant, welcoming, and artistic district and city,” Pabon said.

Along with the murals, new lighting, green spaces, pedestrian wayfinding, and dedicated walkways are also coming to the park, and is led by Royal Square Development & Construction.

“Art has the power to do so much – to excite, inspire, and as we are going to see with this project, to radically transform spaces,” Meg Caruso, Sprocket Mural Works co-founder and executive director said. “We relish the opportunity to partner with PAO , the community and artists to add even more beauty and vibrancy to the York landscape. York is already a gorgeous city, and thanks to this investment, it’ll shine even brighter.”

The festival is being held Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will make the beginning of York Arts Week which will run from August 19 to August 26.

The artists involved in the project were:

York County-based artists:

Blake Showers (@blakeobk)

Rob Homan0 (@rhomstead)

Nicole Smeltzer (@nicolesmeltzer)

Annelise Vuono (@anndope)

Anita Williams (@anitamurphywilliams)

Other local artists:

Eric Tonzola (@tonzola_art) of Columbia, PA

Tara Chickey of Harrisburg, PA

Regional artists

Michael Rice ( @michaelriceart) of Baltimore, MD

Mz. Icar (@mzicar) of Philadelphia, PA

National artists

Emily Ding (@_emilyding), Los Angeles, CA

Leo Shallat (@leo.shallat), Seattle, WA

Kate Lewis (@kate.lynn.lewis), Chicago, IL

Bailey Sullivan (@bailzy), Richmond, VA

Father/daughter duo Cristhian “Golden” Saravia and Angellina Saravia (@golden305 and @ange.saravia), Miami, FL

Tratos (@11tratos), Miami, FL

More information about York Arts Week and scheduled events is available on their website.