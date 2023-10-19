YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The overdose-reversing drug Naloxone can save lives. But only if someone has it on hand when an overdose happens. That’s the message the City of York is sharing with the community ahead of the city’s last Narcan distribution and training event of 2023.

The City of York Bureau of Health, York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission and the York Opioid Collaborative have announced that the event will be held this Tuesday, October 24 at York City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The York City Hall is located at 101 S George Street in York.

This will be the last of the monthly events to take place in 2023, as the distribution events in November and December will be canceled.

Individuals can also request free naloxone be delivered or mailed via an online, mailbased harm-reduction service for individuals in York and Adams Counties. Participants are simply required view a training video, answer a short quiz, and provide enrollment information. To start visit: opalpa.org.

Recovery from addiction is possible. For help, call the free and confidential treatment referral hotline (1-800-662-HELP), or visit findtreatment.gov.