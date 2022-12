YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Nelly and special guest Chase McDaniel will be coming to the 2023 York State Fair the summer of 2023.

You will be able to see them perform on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. They range from $25 to $40 and can be purchased on the York State Fair’s website or by calling the box office at 717-848-2596.

All concert tickets include admission to the fair.