YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new bubble tea franchise will soon be coming to York County in the near future.

According to a May 3 post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Hippo Bubble Tea franchise location will be coming to the North West Plaza in York.

The new 2,000-square-foot location will become the third Hippo Bubble Tea franchise to open its doors in the Midstate. The other locations can be found at:

777 E Main Street (Mount Joy)

2050 Fruitville Pike (Lancaster)

Hippo Bubble Tea is known for offering a wide range of authentic Taiwanese-style bubble tea drinks. According to Hippo Bubble Tea’s website, they offer; Flavor teas, Milk teas, Juices, and Smoothies.

The new Hippo Bubble Tea will be located at 939 & 1189-1199 Loucks Road, a couple of stores down from the Old Country Buffet.

It is still unknown when the new location will have its grand opening – it is also unknown what the hours of operation will be.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.