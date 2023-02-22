HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattress store recently opened its doors in Hanover.

Back in April 2022, abc27 confirmed three different Raymour & Flanigan stores coming to the mid-state. One of those three is the recently opened storefront on 371 Eisenhower Drive – in the building that was the former home of Wolf Furniture Store.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The other two recently opened locations can be found at:

York – 380 N. Northern Way

– 380 N. Northern Way Harrisburg – 4661 Lindle Road

The repurposing of the former Wolf Furniture Store began back in the early Summer of 2022.

According to the store manager in Hanover, the new 35,000 square-foot Hanover location held its grand opening back on Jan. 11, 2023. Currently, the new location has created 18 new jobs and is still hiring today – if you are interested in applying for a position you can click here.

The hours of operation for the new Raymour & Flanigan in Hanover are:

Mondays – Saturdays //10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays //11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Raymour & Flanigan has been in business since 1947, and currently has over 130 locations across the northeast, according to their website.