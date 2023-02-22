HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattress store recently opened its doors in Hanover.
Back in April 2022, abc27 confirmed three different Raymour & Flanigan stores coming to the mid-state. One of those three is the recently opened storefront on 371 Eisenhower Drive – in the building that was the former home of Wolf Furniture Store.
The other two recently opened locations can be found at:
- York – 380 N. Northern Way
- Harrisburg – 4661 Lindle Road
The repurposing of the former Wolf Furniture Store began back in the early Summer of 2022.
According to the store manager in Hanover, the new 35,000 square-foot Hanover location held its grand opening back on Jan. 11, 2023. Currently, the new location has created 18 new jobs and is still hiring today – if you are interested in applying for a position you can click here.
The hours of operation for the new Raymour & Flanigan in Hanover are:
- Mondays – Saturdays //10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sundays //11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Raymour & Flanigan has been in business since 1947, and currently has over 130 locations across the northeast, according to their website.