YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– With the seasons changing, two new hiking trails opened this morning in Lower Chanceford Township.

Lancaster Conservancy cut the ribbon on the Mill Creek Falls Nature Preserve. It’s one path is fully accessible to those who use wheelchairs, walkers, or other mobility devices.

The conservancy is doing its best to include everyone.

“It’s about providing people with mobility challenges an opportunity to immerse themselves in nature but for anyone that just wants to come out,” president and CEO of Lancaster Conservancy Fritzi Schroeder said. “We really just want to embrace the idea that these nature preserves are here for everyone in our community and we want to reduce as many barriers as possible.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The universal trail is eight-tenths of a mile on a crushed stone path.