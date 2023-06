DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are celebrating 40 years of serving the Midstate.

New Hope Ministries began serving the Dillsburg community in 1983.

The faith-based non-profit has since expanded in York County along with opening centers in Cumberland and Adams Counties.

New Hope Ministries also operates 22 mobile pantry sites and offers job training as well as youth programs.