YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ruined cars and dried-out mud are gone, but life is not entirely back to normal at this Dover Township apartment building ravaged — like so many other homes and businesses — in September 2001 by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

There’s the subtle but visible evidence: the bottled water Gayela Chapman and all her neighbors have to buy because the well water has too much bacteria to drink, which she and other neighbors say has been the case ever since muddy water flooded the well.

There’s the invisible impact: Sure, Daniel Orris has a new car, but he only got it after saving for months to make a $500 down payment to replace the one Ida destroyed — and because he didn’t have full coverage on that car (only liability), he’s out the money it was worth.

Could a new program for Ida’s left-behind victims help people like them?

“It’s absolutely worth calling,” said Ted Czech, spokesman for York County’s Office of Emergency Management.

The primary requirement, in Czech’s words: “You have an unmet need that that was caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.” Beyond that, he said, the Disaster Case Management Program (DCMP) has a lot of flexibility to help people — this is another important requirement — in Bucks, Montgomery, and York counties.

The number to call: 1-833-461-8-IDA. That’s 1-833-461-8432.

It’s funded through a mix of donations (providing the funds) and federal money (providing infrastructure, such as the call center).

Czech said the county has actually been contacting people who it knows — based on various post-Ida registries — might need help.

“We’ve been reaching out to people, but we may not reach everybody,” he said. Hence the phone number.

“If you have a loved one or a friend, a relative, a neighbor who has some unmet needs, please have them call this number,” Czech said.

What’s an example of an unmet need?

“Housing needs or mental health needs, or you need a new hot water heater or you need to to replace your floor,” he said.

Czech said the new program can help someone whether or not they applied for FEMA aid — and, if they did apply, whether or not they received any aid. Again: any unmet need from Ida that a resident is unable to meet themselves.