YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Young people interested in tech careers have new ways to reach their goals, and it involves a familiar name.

The Cal Ripken Senior Foundation worked with Stewart & Tate Construction to open this state-of-the-art science, technology, engineering and math center as the York City schools “Smith STEAM Academy.” They say it has all the latest technology.

“So it’s got robotics,” president and CEO of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Steve Salem said. “It’s got circuitry. kids learn how to program. and it’s all done in a fun, exciting way that they want to come back. they can’t wait to come back. and then from there, they prosper.”

“STEAM” stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts and math.