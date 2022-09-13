YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Another headquarters is coming to the Midstate, and once again, it is coming to York. Just what is it about the White Rose City that seems to be attracting so many businesses?

“I get the question a lot: How did we pick York?” said Stephen Teachout, CEO of Ocean 10 Security. One reason the business is moving to York is the “wow factor” of the building it’s moving into — the old Citizens bank building on Continental Square.

“When you look up, you see this grand ceiling. You’re just jaw-dropped. It’s absolutely gorgeous,” Teachout said.

Teachout started Ocean 10 Security in Nigeria. It has a headquarters in North Carolina. And York will be its Northeastern U.S. headquarters.

The company sells mobile security cameras that they call Tsunami. Its move to York will mean jobs, although not a lot of jobs, as computers do much of the work. That means the building is more space than it needs.

“Our tech company will be on the third floor. It’ll be kind of tucked in the back. We’ll be doing a lot of business here, but the space is going to be for the public,” Teachout said. The building may become a restaurant coworking space, something to engage the community.

“I think nationwide post-COVID, you’re going to see small offices that matter in places that matter,” said Blanda Nace, York’s chief opportunity development officer. “This isn’t a suburban office park. This is real life — people walking the streets, going down for lunch, grabbing a drink after work.”

Another nice thing, those involved in the move say, is that York’s Redevelopment Authority can take money from the sale of the building and invest it in disadvantaged areas of the city.